Bacardi has added Teeling Irish Whiskey to its UK portfolio, having further increased its stake in the brand.

The privately-owned spirits giant said it had upped its minority stake in Teeling, but declined to disclose how much of the company it now owned.

In an interview with The Irish Times last month, co-founder Jack Teeling claimed a deal that would “basically double” Bacardi’s 40% ownership stake was agreed in November 2022.

Bacardi said Jack and Stephen Teeling continued to “own part of the business and run day-to-day operations”.

The Patrón Tequila owner will take on distribution of Teeling in European markets including the UK, the Netherlands, Germany and Austria from 1 January, Sweden in February and Belgium from March.

It had previously been distributed in the UK by Maverick Drinks.

“We believe that, together, we can do even more great things for our brand and company,” said Jack Teeling. “By becoming more integrated into the Bacardi portfolio of iconic brands and their distribution across Europe, we will open up even more opportunities and reach for our brand.”

Bacardi regional president Ignacio Del Valle said Teeling could now leverage its “expertise, resources and network” to grow sales of its whiskies.

“Bacardi will take Teeling to the next level and, together with Jack and Stephen, we will grow the brand’s reputation for craft and quality to fuel future success,” he added.

The Bombay Sapphire maker first invested in Teeling in 2017, paying a reported €4.9m for an 8% stake in the Dublin-based company. It upped its holding to 40% the subsequent year.

Teeling, which was established in 2012 by the two sons of Cooley Distillery founder John Teeling, makes small batch Irish whiskey.

Its flagship expression is a mixture of grain and malt whiskey aged in ex-bourbon casks, blended and matured in Central American rum casks. It is priced between £32-£40.25 per 70cl bottle in retailers including Majestic, The Whisky Exchange and Master of Malt.