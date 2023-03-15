Asda’s £600m takeover of the Co-op’s petrol forecourts could raise prices or lead to less choice, the competition watchdog has warned (The Times £). Asda has been told to fix 13 areas of concern in its plan to buy Co-op petrol stations over fears the deal could lead to higher prices or less choice (Sky News). The competition watchdog has poured cold water on Asda’s purchase of 132 Co-op petrol forecourts, warning the deal could result in ‘higher prices or less choice’ for conumers in some locations (The Daily Mail).

Tesco’s imposition of fees for online suppliers has led to widespread calls for a referral to the grocery regulator. Several suppliers, who do not want to speak out for fear of being de-listed by Tesco, are understood to have raised concerns with the Grocery Code Adjudicator over unfair treatment. (The Times £)

Sainsbury’s has sealed a £430.9m deal to buy the freeholds of 21 supermarkets it previously rented from real estate investment trust Supermarket Income REIT. (The Daily Mail)

David Beckham looks set to join the likes of LeBron James, Ryan Reynolds and Jay-Z and launch his own drinks brand after it emerged his role as the face of Haig Club Scotch whisky will wrap up in June. (The Times £)

Spain’s wealthiest supermarket boss said an influx of buyers from Europe and China drove up the cost of Spanish tomatoes and pork — two vital components of national cuisine — as he sought to explain acute price inflation. (The Financial Times £)

Fish and chip shops have been among the independent retailers hardest hit by surging energy bills and a consumer spending squeeze last year, putting a dampener on growth for locally owned businesses during the pandemic. (The Guardian)

Rare Scotch whisky has been called “liquid gold”. These days, it’s much more than that. Last month a very limited edition, single cask bottle of The Macallan sold at auction for $250,000, three times its top guide price. That works out at $10,000 per dram of whisky, over five times its equivalent by weight in gold. (The Financial Times £)

Farmers in the western Indian state of Maharashtra have set out on a 200km march to Mumbai, demanding higher prices for onions. The protests have prompted the authorities to announce some financial relief for onion growers. But farmers have rejected the proposal - and said they would continue their protest. (The BBC)