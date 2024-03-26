London’s stock market is braced for a further blow after the chief executive of Unilever suggested that the Netherlands had “a good chance” of hosting what soon would be the conglomerate’s €17bn spun-off ice cream division (The Times £).

Hein Schumacher told Buitenhof, a Dutch television show: “As a company, we are now listed in London, the largest market for ice cream is the United States and we currently run the ice cream division from the Netherlands. If I follow the most likely route, then the Netherlands has a good chance.” (Mail)

Hovis has no plans to lower its bread prices this year after raising them by up to 30% in response to a global surge in the cost of wheat (The Times £).

Banning disposable vapes will not be “effective”, the boss of the UK’s largest tobacco firm, British American Tobacco, has told the BBC.

Nationwide may not want the Virgin brand after its takeover of Virgin Money, but Virgin Wines UK is here to stay, complete with a “refreshed” brand and a new logo (The Times £).

Retail sales in Britain have started to stabilise after ten consecutive months of decline, according to an industry survey by the CBI (The Times £).