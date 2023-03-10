More than 80 property maintenance firms are facing the axe as Morrisons suppliers in favour of a new provider.

Morrisons staff jobs are also at risk, though the numbers involved are unclear. The Guardian reported at the weekend that over 1,000 jobs were under threat, including up to 50 Morrisons staff, while the supermarket claimed this was an exaggeration.

The retailer said some staff could be transferred to the new provider, City Facilities Management, with fewer than 10 redundancies anticipated. Some of the 83 affected companies, who provide services including cleaning, electrical, gardening and roofing maintenance, could also continue working for the supermarket via subcontracts with CFM.

“We are proposing some important changes and improvements to our maintenance model through a new national partnership with City FM, but we anticipate many of our existing suppliers to continue to work for Morrisons under subcontracting arrangements,” said a Morrisons spokeswoman.

“We are endeavouring to communicate and execute these changes carefully and thoughtfully with all those affected.”