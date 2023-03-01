Tesco has announced a series of changes to its buying team with category director for health, beauty and wellness Nicola Robinson leaving to “pursue other opportunities.”

Robinson took up the role in 2019, having previously worked at companies including Coca-Cola, Cadbury and Kettle.

She will be replaced by current category director for prepared foods Tom Lye.

Lye’s former roles include that of business planning director and operations development programme manager.

His former role will be taken by Peter Bexton, currently Tesco category buying manager for wine.

Bexton has been head of the wine buying team at Tesco since 2020, having been responsible for the Tesco beer and cider business for the previous five years.

The changes also see Tesco buying manager for fruit David Coulshed promoted to take on the role of product transformation director.