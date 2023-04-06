Former Wilko MD Alison Hands has started her new role as CEO at Lincolnshire Co-op.

Her appointment was made in November as a replacement to Ursula Lidbetter, who announced her retirement in March 2022 after 37 years with the society, including 18 as CEO.

CFO Steve Galjaard had been acting CEO until Hands’ takeover.

Hands will be meeting colleagues from across the business over the coming weeks, as well as stakeholders which work closely alongside the society on development and community projects.

“I’m looking forward to spending time meeting my colleagues, seeing the diverse valued services we provide in action and further understanding how we deliver our purpose to make life better in communities,” said Hands.

“Lincolnshire Co-op is a successful values-driven organisation and I’m excited to work collectively alongside the team to continue to deliver for our area, develop our services and face the challenges of the future.”

Chair of the board of directors David Cowell said: “We’re grateful to Steve, whose leadership has ensured a smooth transition for Alison and all our colleagues.

“We’re delighted to welcome Alison to Lincolnshire Co-op. She has a wealth of experience and a passion for what makes us a different type of business – our community and membership focus. We’re all looking forward to working together to ensure we continue to be a strong and successful business.”

Lincolnshire Co-op runs over 220 outlets including food stores and petrol stations, pharmacies, post offices, funeral homes, travel agencies and a crematorium.