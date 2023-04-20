Name: Olly Hiscocks

Job title: Founder

Company: Olly’s Snacks

What was your first job? My first job was at Blacks, which almost led me to launching a disruptive camping brand named ‘IN TENTS’.

What’s been your worst job interview? Yet to have a bad interview. Although, on my first day on the job for a hospitality company, my trousers ripped while holding a tray of champagne, which gave the guests more than they bargained for. Got some good tips on that occasion!

What was the first music single you bought? Daft Punk – One More Time. Timeless.

How do you describe your job to your friends? International snack slinger of mouthwatering mystery.

What is the most rewarding part of your job? Seeing the response when people try the snacks for the first time, it always keeps the wind in your sails.

What is the least rewarding part? Chasing late payments.

What is your motto in life? Be true to yourself.

If you were allowed one dream perk, what would it be? Unlimited travel budget, to go alongside the unlimited holidays.

Do you have any phobias? It’s both a phobia and a bucket list item, but I’m set on climbing Everest at some point. First frozen olives to reach the summit.

If you could change one thing in grocery, what would it be? Getting paid on time – please see above!

What luxury would you have on a desert island? A dinner menu that changes daily, curated by KS Ate Here.

What animal most reflects your personality? Emperor penguin, as I’ve built a resilience to deal with whatever harsh climates come my way, I’m loyal and also a bit of an old romantic at heart.

What’s your favourite film and why? Lord of the Rings, the trilogy back to back. It needs no explanation.

What has been the most embarrassing moment in your life? When I was in primary school, I gave a girl a Valentine’s Day card with Ronan Keating on the front, because I also loved Ronan Keating at the time. It didn’t have the desired effect. Life is a rollercoaster after all…

Which celebrity would you most like to work with and why? Michael Scott. There would never be a boring day in The Office.

What would your death row meal be? A Thai feast, with my mum’s homemade crunchy ice cream to wrap things up.