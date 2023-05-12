Logistics and supply chain solutions provider PML has appointed a new finance director and a sales manager.

Philip Booth has been hired as finance director and brings over 30 years of experience.

Booth is a qualified accountant and has supported multiple SMEs within the delivery and retail sector. He said this “sits well with PML’s positioning”.

The company added that he had “encountered the specific financial needs” associated with a business like PML.

Booth would be working with MD Mike Parr with the aim of “bringing fresh thinking to the business and improved financial structure, which I believe will reap strong rewards,” he said.

PML has also announced the appointment of Karl Gerding as a new sales manager.

Gerding joined the business in March 2023 with experience of the logistics and perishable goods sector including at Hellmann Worldwide, Geodis and UTI Worldwide.

“As a business that operates its own trucks with possession of its own facilities – including the impressive new transport and logistics hub at Kent – PML is well placed to continue its meteoric growth within the perishable goods sector, and I am looking forward to playing an active part in the company’s future success,” said Gerding.

Booth and Gerding will both be based at PML’s Heathrow headquarters.