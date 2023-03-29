Logistics specialist Whistl has appointed Fliss O’Hara as commercial director effective from April.

O’Hara joins the business from Clipper Logistics where she spent 13 years in various senior positions, including finance manger, commercial director and director of business development.

In addition, Whistl announced the appointment of Alistair Cochrane as chief operating officer.

Cochrane will take over from previous COO Nigel Polglass, who will take up the position of chief commercial officer.

The company said it would no longer have a CEO role, with Nick Wells leading the business as executive chairman.

“Whistl’s move into the e-commerce fulfilment in recent years has been very successful, working with brands and retailers and growing with them,” said O’Hara.

“Its ability to support a customer on every step of the journey from acquisition through to carrier delivery management is unique and I look forward to working with the team to drive forward its ongoing success.”

Wells said: “We are delighted that Fliss is joining the Whistl fulfilment team, bringing with her the experience she has built up working at Clipper.

“She will be a valuable member of the team as we build upon our strong growth in this business area.”