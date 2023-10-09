Aber Falls has been awarded protected status for its Single Malt Welsh Whisky.

After owner Halewood Artisanal Spirits temporarily moved bottling to England in 2022, the product was left off the list of Welsh whiskies handed UK GI status in July.

But having reopened its bottling hall in Bangor in early September, Aber Falls has now made the grade and joins Coles, Da Mhile, In the Welsh Wind and Penderyn on the list of Welsh distilleries to be awarded the GI status.

“The team have worked hard over the past few months in order for us to gain PGI status,” said Aber Falls Distillery general manager Carole Jones. “Our stumbling block was the bottling process, which had been moved to England in 2022 due to issues finding staff at that time.”

Jones said the company had “pulled out all the stops” to get its Bangor bottling hall opened so it could apply for the GI.

“We are now in full swing, with our Single Malt Welsh Whisky being bottled in Bangor for our export and UK markets,” she added.

Wales’ rural affairs minister Lesley Griffiths visited the Aber Falls Distillery in Abergwyngregyn last week to mark the Halewood-owned brand’s milestone.

“The PGI status is a prestigious one and I am pleased Aber Falls’ product is receiving the recognition it deserves,” Griffiths said.

The UK GI scheme was established in 2021, following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. It ensures certain food and drink products can continue to receive legal protection against imitation and misuse.

Other products to enjoy UK GI status include Cornish pasties and Gower lamb.