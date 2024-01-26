North London brewery Exale is to stop selling its beer in small pack and outside of its own venues in a bid to cope with “spiralling costs”.

Announcing the news on its website, Exale said it needed to change its business model to safeguard its future. It said the change would “ensure the long-term sustainability of the business” whilst allowing it to “keep brewing our experimental, small-batch beers” for its customers.

The brewery said its beers would continue to be available on draught at its taproom in Walthamstow, north London, the Three Colts Tavern in Hackney, east London, and a soon to be announced third venue, which would open before the end of 2024.

“We’ve achieved year-on-year growth with a great array of accounts both locally and nationally,” Exale wrote. “However, this is a time when breweries are facing unprecedented challenges and spiralling costs. To secure the future of the business, we have made the decision to change our business model.”

“We will continue to brew but this will be exclusively for our taproom and pub, plus our new site which we are aiming to open by the end of the year.

“While our trajectory may have diverged from our original vision, the future is bright, and we are excited for you to join us on this new journey.”

It came as Exale also announced that Mark Hislop, the brewery’s MD, would be stepping away from the business.

Hislop, who was one of the founders of Exale, would continue to be a shareholder, but would no longer be inloved in day-to-day operations.

“Mark has been a driving force in getting the brewery off the ground and he remains a shareholder in the business,” Exale wrote. “We wish him every success in his future endeavours.”

He would be replaced at the helm by business partner Andy Solley, who presently oversees the running of Exale’s taproom and the Three Colts Tavern pub.

Exale Brewery was founded in 2020 as a successor to Hale Brewing, of which Hislop was also the founder.

Craft breweries across the UK have been hit hard in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, with many running into financial trouble or winding down operations.

This week, North Brewing became the latest to be sold in a pre-pack administration deal, to fellow Leeds-based peer Kirkstall Brewery.