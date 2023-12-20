Aldi has extended the window in which customers can reserve surplus food bags as part of its collection service with food app Too Good To Go.

Aldi customers will now be able to reserve a bag – which contain a range of Aldi products approaching their sell-by or use-by dates – up to 24 hours ahead of the collection time, via the Too Good To Go app.

Previously customers would need to reserve bags daily and collect by the end of the same day. The changes mean they will be able to select a collection window at a chosen Aldi store, with slots available from 10pm the day before. As the bags contain surplus stock, supply could be “limited”, the retailer warned.

The discounter initially began trialling the service at a select few of its stores in the north east in July 2022 as a way of helping the supermarket cut down on its food waste. The service was rolled out across Aldi’s more than 990 stores in February 2023.

The ‘Surprise Bags’ cost £3.30 but hold the equivalent of “at least” £10 worth of Aldi food, which could include meat, bread and vegetables. The supermarket has sold almost 320,000 bags since the service began.

“By extending the time our customers can reserve a Surprise Bag via To Good To Go, we are hoping even more people can benefit from the initiative,” said Liz Fox, Aldi UK national sustainability director.

“Not only has this partnership helped in our goal to cut down on food waste, but Too Good To Go also offers a simple and accessible way for consumers to save even more money when shopping at Aldi. It has been amazing to see how many have benefited already since our partnership began.”