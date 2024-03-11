DCS Group is extending its category advice website, giving convenience retailers more planograms and product insights for household, health and beauty brands.

The distributor, which also supplies baby, petcare, and healthier snacking products, said key improvements for 2024 included ‘XL’ planograms, to sit alongside its existing small, medium and large options, helping retailers who have more shelf space to maximise sales.

New category advice pages and planograms for the healthier snacking and petcare categories are also now available on the free-to-use website, called CoreRange.com.

It also continues to offer shopper behaviour insights and lists of bestsellers.

DCS Group said the new features would help convenience retailers to grow sales and profits. The extension was the result of a boost in website traffic during the past three months, it added.

“We have been delighted with the response to CoreRange.com,” said DCS Group head of insight Matt Stanton. “We have built our business on the importance of data and our aim was to make our insight more accessible to convenience store owners and wholesalers, so they too can make well-informed decisions to capture lost shopper sales.

“As a convenience retailer, stocking the right products for a store’s customer base is crucial to growing sales. But with so many choices, picking the right SKUs isn’t always easy.

“We originally launched CoreRange.com because we wanted to help all UK convenience retailers stock the right range to help grow their sales. In the first 12 months, we have been blown away by the response to the website, proving when insight and data is easily accessible, retailers can grow their business.

“This helped us make the decision to improve and update our advice for 2024. The website now offers insights in more categories and provides a wider range of planograms. As the experts in the sector, we are well positioned to give retailers all the information they need to select a bestselling, efficient core range that is right for their store.”

Parfetts head of retail Steve Moore said: “We use CoreRange.com alongside Unitas Plan for Profit to help define the right range for new stores, giving our retailers the confidence that they can attract loyal shoppers and maximise their sales and profit.”