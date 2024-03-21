Sheffield City Council has laid out a new advertising policy aimed at cracking down on campaigns deemed harmful to the environment and people’s health (Telegraph £). It includes advertising bans on junk food, alcoholic and low-alcohol drinks, gambling and vaping.

Vapes may be limited to four flavours and sold in plain packages under draft laws published on Wednesday (The Times £).

Greggs has apologised to customers after an IT glitch stopped hundreds of checkouts from working and forced it to close some of its stores (Telegraph £).

Ministers and leading City figures hope to persuade Unilever to list its ice cream business in London (Mail).

Climate change is a key reason your chocolate Easter egg could cost more this year, according to researchers (BBC News).

The Lex column in Financial Times (£) takes a look at a report claiming an M&S ‘superapp’ is on the cards. The paper says it would be “catnip” for investors and Middle England alike.

Britain’s oldest brewer Shepherd Neame insisted that it had no intention of exiting its brewing division despite suffering a sharp decline in first-half volumes (The Times £).

Brewer Shepherd Neame is celebrating record sales as workers return to their offices – and then to the pub (Mail).

UK inflation has fallen more than forecast to 3.4%, the lowest since 2021, indicating that summer interest rate cuts remain on track and providing relief for Rishi Sunak’s embattled government (Financial Times £).

Inflation slid faster than expected to its lowest level in two and a half years last month, strengthening hopes that the Bank of England will cut interest rates in the coming months, official figures showed (The Times £).

A record 1.1 million Britons are working on zero-hour contracts, with most lacking regular pay and employee protection (The Times £).