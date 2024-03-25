The Dutch have kick-started a battle to try and win a float for Unilever’s ice cream business, with the Netherland’s minister of economic affairs Micky Adriaansens to meet with the consumer goods giant’s CEO Hein Schumacher as he mulls where to list the £15bn spin off (The Mail).

The Mail on Sunday thinks Unilever food brands are on chopping block and ask if Marmite could be next to be sold.

With egg shortages already a familiar sight on supermarket shelves, farmers are warning that vegetables and grains could be next, as environmental schemes take large areas of land out of use for food production (The Times £).

Ocado is under pressure over executive pay after an influential proxy adviser urged shareholders to vote against a new bonus scheme that could see its boss Tim Steiner paid as much as £14.8m (The Times £).

Almost 10,000 Asda workers have received incorrect payslips following a botched IT update being overseen by co-owner Mohsin Issa (The Telegraph £).

Village stores have sounded the alarm over what they claim is a battle for survival, accusing the supermarket group Tesco of using its cash-and-carry arm to “squeeze” them out of business by restricting supplies and deliveries of groceries (The Guardian).

The owners of Gail’s, the chain of bakeries and coffee shops, are preparing to hire advisers for a sale that would value it at well over the £200m price tag at which it changed hands nearly three years ago, according to Sky News.

Accrol, one of Britain’s biggest loo-roll manufacturers, has become the latest London-listed company to come into the sights of a foreign rival after Navigator, a paper and pulp group from Portugal, agreed a £127.5m takeover bid (The Times £).

Sir Jeremy Darroch does not take up the chairmanship of Reckitt until May yet is already being touted as an architect of strategic change (The Times £).

After Reckitt Benckiser’s annual shareholder meeting in early May, the future of the FTSE 100 consumer goods group will probably begin to take shape as a new board confronts a series of festering challenges (The Times £).

Private equity groups Advent International and CVC Capital have teamed up to bid for a pet food company owned by Cinven, Partner in Pet Food, leaving a single bidding consortium left seeking to buy an asset the UK buyout group has held for six years (The Financial Times £).

Selfridges has lost its second finance boss in four months amid growing uncertainty over the future ownership of the luxury department store (The Telegraph £).