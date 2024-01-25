AI technology that guesses the age of shoppers wanting to buy alcohol is to be rolled out in supermarkets under government plans (The Times £).

Drinks company Thatchers has lost a High Court trademark battle after it claimed supermarket chain Aldi “copycatted” one of its products (Sky News). Read the story in The Grocer here.

Scotch whisky producers toast wealthy drinkers in Asia for defying luxury gloom (The Financial Times £).

The economy is on course to “skirt a recession” after closely watched data revealed that the private sector has expanded at its fastest pace in seven months (The Times £).

Sir Tim Martin raised a glass to strong Christmas trading as he reiterated that reaching 1,000 pubs remained a key target for his JD Wetherspoon chain (The Times £).

The boss of Revolution Bars Group has warned that the future of the night-time economy is at risk because of the impact of the cost of living crisis on the disposable incomes of young people (The Times £).

A trifecta of problems facing the international operations of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises sparked a 30% plunge in the share price of the Australian-owned company on Thursday, erasing more than $1.5bn in value (The Guardian).