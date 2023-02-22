Skincare brand Aveeno is touring a ‘lift and learn’ product display at several Tesco Extra stores.

The “skin selector activation unit” reacts when consumers lift an Aveeno product from the shelf. Sensors prompt the display of specific product information and content on video screens above.

The key advantage of the unit, the Johnson & Johnson-owned brand said, was that there was no need for shoppers to download an app, scan a QR code, or navigate through options on a screen.

“In the current environment, selecting the right product from that first purchase has never been more important to consumers, with expectations for immersive in-store experiences on the rise,” said Sarah Millbanks, Aveeno marketing manager, Northern Europe.

“The Aveeno Winter skin selector provides a personalised and memorable experience while supporting consumers with their skincare needs.”

The unit debuted at Tesco Extra Watford earlier this month, and will appear at Extra stores in Sandhurst, Wembley and Slough until early March.

“It’s been fantastic to work with the Aveeno team on this project as they share our passion for continuously improving the shopper experience, and helping shoppers to identify the right product for their skin type,” said Elouise Wareing, body skincare buyer at Tesco.

“The in-store campaign, built on real insights, engages shoppers at point of purchase with immersive, interactive displays and smart retail shelves,” she added.

Several beauty and skincare brands have been tapping technology to guide consumers to the most suitable product choice.

In December, L’Oréal Group rolled out iPads loaded with AI skincare tech to Sainsbury’s staff so they could offer customers personalised skincare advice and product recommendations. The technology starts with a photo of the customer and measures factors like the severity of wrinkles, pore quality, and fine lines.

According to Mintel data, 44% of UK shoppers who buy beauty and grooming products said more in-store technology would improve their shopping experience.