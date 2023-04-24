Morrisons is planning a major relaunch of its loyalty card as it becomes the latest supermarket to offer heavily discounted prices for members.

The move will see the return of the Morrisons More card, which was ditched in May 2021 in favour of the cardless My Morrisons: Make Good Things Happen app.

However, since then Morrisons has watched both Sainsbury’s and most recently The Co-op announce major investments in loyalty card prices, as they seek to replicate the success of Tesco’s Clubcard Prices initiative in stemming the exodus of customers to the discounters.

Morrisons has already trialled loyalty card-only discounts, with The Grocer revealing in October it was kicking off a major promotional blitz involving brands such as Ben & Jerry’s, Cadbury, Mars and Nestlé.

As well as expanding on that with discounts across many more lines, the new loyalty programme will also bring back the More card fiver vouchers when earning 5,000 points.

The Grocer understands the scheme will begin with a trial across more than 20 stores in the north east, starting tomorrow.

In another change, it will allow customers to earn points when they buy fuel, which was another key difference with Clubcard in the past.

It is believed Morrisons plans a full-scale rollout in the summer.

The move comes with Morrisons making major investment to regain competitiveness, which has already seen a whole series of price reductions this year and is also set to see the relaunch of its Savers value range.

“We are continuing to invest in our loyalty scheme to make sure it offers our customers great value and builds on the popularity of My Morrisons Exclusives,” said a Morrisons spokesman.

“We are currently conducting a trial in order to listen to customer feedback before we roll out any changes nationally.”