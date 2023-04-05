Soft drinks brand Cawston Press has appointed Jeeten Poonit as operations director.

Poonit joined the business this month from his previous role as UK & Europe head of procurement in agriculture and ingredients at Pladis. He replaces Neil la Croix, who left Cawston Press in November.

As operations director, Poonit will lead the business through its next phase of growth while working on its new Pressing For Better sustainability strategy.

The strategy includes 10 clear commitments for people and the planet and is focused on supporting climate action, good health and wellbeing, and responsible consumption and production, including working towards net zero and reducing wastage.

Jeeten is an fmcg veteran with over 30 years’ experience working with food and drink suppliers.

He was director of global sourcing for Godiva, procurement operation categories lead at Britvic, and spent eight years at Diageo in several senior procurement roles.

“Jeeten holds a wealth of experience in the food and drinks category and we are thrilled to have him join the Cawston Press family,” said Cawston Press MD Steve Kearns.

“We look forward to welcoming Jeeten as we continue to make Cawston Press a loved, household favourite, whilst implementing our ‘Pressing For Better’ strategy across each touchpoint of the brand,” Kearns added.

It comes after the soft drinks challenger teased the launch of its own take on Lilt in February, after the ’totally tropical’ drinks brand was axed by Coca-Cola.