Morrisons has promoted Nick Russell to head of franchise and new business.

Russell, who was previously senior wholesale manager for new business at Morrisons, was appointed to the newly created role due to the growth of independent retailers operating with Morrisons Daily, the supermarket said.

He will now oversee all elements of the franchise business, supporting existing retailers while aiming to boost the estate further. It comes after Morrisons recently expanded its new business team with four new account managers.

Russell has started the new role with immediate effect, reporting to Morrisons wholesale director Paul Dobson.

“We’re delighted to be expanding our Morrisons Daily team in order to support both our new and existing franchise partners,” said Dobson. “Nick has been integral to this growth over the last two years and we’re delighted to be promoting him to head up this growing team.”

Russell added: “I am very proud to share that I have been made head of independent franchise and new business at Morrisons. The journey with Morrisons Daily has been truly special and I am hugely excited to continue to grow this integral part of our business.”