Superdrug is to open 25 “bigger and better” stores this year, creating over 570 jobs across the country.

The health and beauty retailer is also investing in refitting a further 70 stores, which will have new shop fronts, fully recyclable signage, new flooring and energy-efficient LED lighting.

Superdrug said the investment showed it backs bricks & mortar following strong trading results. Its like-for-like sales were up 16% in the five weeks ending 31 December 2022, while full-year 2021 saw its sales rise 5.1% to £1.17bn.

“Recent years have seen seismic changes in our sector, and constantly evolving customer expectations,” said Superdrug CEO Peter Macnab.

“An investment of this scale demonstrates our resilience in the face of continuing social and economic challenges, but also our confidence and commitment to our customers and communities.”

Superdrug property director Nigel Duxbury said: “High streets and retail parks are the beating heart of our communities and an essential part of our economy.

“Our investment in bricks & mortar will help us continue to stretch, shape, and deliver for our customers in the future, as well as helping transform communities into vibrant places to live, work and shop.”

Bricks & mortar retail received a boost from 1 April in changes to business rates that saw annual bills for many drop by over 50%, according to analysis by retail estate advisors Altus Group.

John Webber, head of business rates at property consultancy Colliers, predicted the saving would “breathe life back into the high street”.

Poundland announced the “biggest transformation of its store estate in its 32-year history” in January, with 50 new or relocated shops to be opened by September. That came days after M&S announced plans to open 20 “bigger and better” stores by April next year, creating over 3,400 jobs.

Superdrug said its investment had already seen it open new stores in Galleries Washington, Sunderland, and Falkirk Retail Park in February this year. It also opened its largest store in Scotland, in Braehead, in March. A further three are due to open soon in Manchester Trafford Centre, London Brent Cross and Dublin Dundrum.

The retailer said it was part of an omnichannel strategy that saw it launch Superdrug Marketplace in November, allowing third-party brands to sell on its website, with close to 7,000 products listed.