Asda offered the lowest price for our shopping list based on shelf-edge prices, though more than a fiver’s worth of loyalty-based discounts would have resulted in Tesco undercutting its rival.

At £69.36, Asda was £2.67 cheaper than second-placed Morrisons. Asda offered the lowest price for 19 products and was exclusively cheapest for a dozen items. These included the Frubes, Heinz sandwich spread and nutmeg.

Morrisons was cheapest for 11 items, six exclusively so. These included the Birds Eye cod fillets, gammon and tortelloni.

Tesco’s shelf-edge prices left it £5.17 more expensive than Asda at £74.53. However, Clubcard Prices on six items would have cut the total to £69.12, making it 24p cheaper than Asda.

Sainsbury’s Nectar Prices initiative had considerably less impact this week. Although the loyalty discounts featured on seven items, they added up to just £2.20. This took Sainsbury’s total from £74.93 to £72.23, leaving it still £3.37 more expensive than Asda.

The good news for Sainsbury’s shoppers was that it was exclusively cheapest for six items, including the halloumi, black olives and plums.

Waitrose came in £15.41 more expensive than Asda at £84.77. It only matched the lowest price for two lines – the Ecover washing-up liquid and Guinness 0.0. It wasn’t exclusively cheapest for any products.

Overall prices were up 10.2% compared with August 2022, and 2.3% more expensive month on month. The Ecover was the product affected most by inflation – 50% more expensive than a year ago.

Five other products were at least 30% more expensive than a year ago. But five were cheaper than last year: the salad onions, plums, Kleenex tissues, sugar snap peas and the sour cream & chive dip.