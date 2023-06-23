Parfetts is awarding a sales growth bonus to its staff in July, equivalent to 4% of salary.

The bonus is double the 2% figure the wholesaler paid employees last year, when a £500 cost of living payment was also awarded.

The payment comes on top of an existing October profit share bonus, which was worth a total of 8% of salary last year.

In March, Parfetts announced a pay rise of 7.5% for salaried staff, which it said would help them to manage the rising cost of living.

Weekly paid employees also saw an increase of 9.6% to hourly rates.

News of the bonus was announced as the wholesaler celebrated EO Day on 23 June.

The occasion, which is promoted by the Employee Ownership Association, provides an opportunity for UK-owned businesses to celebrate and raise awareness of the benefits of employee ownership.

Parfetts became an employee-owned company in 2018, meaning the business’s staff have a say in its direction via an employee voice council in each depot.

“EO Day provides a fantastic opportunity for everyone to come together and remind ourselves what makes Parfetts special,” said Parfetts joint MD Guy Swindell.

“Employee ownership gives us the freedom to go the extra mile for our customers and be kind to each other.

“Everyone in the business has a say in the future of Parfetts, and we believe that it sets us apart from competitors.”