Jempson’s is planning to open two new convenience stores under its Local banner this year.

The new sites will add to its existing c-stores in Battle, Bexhill, Northiam and Wadhurst, and take its grocery store estate to two supermarkets and six convenience stores.

The news comes as the East Sussex-based retailer reported a 9.9% increase in sales to £35.1m for the year to 30 June 2022, according to results posted at Companies House.

The rise in sales marks a turnaround from the previous financial year, when turnover dipped by 1.2%. At the time, Jempson’s blamed customer stockpiling, which led to availability issues. This year it said the improved performance had been boosted by its network of local suppliers and its own manufacturing capability.

Pre-tax profits remained flat at £1.07m.

“These figures are very pleasing and testament to our excellent colleagues in all our outlets,” said MD Stephen Jempson.

The retailer recently announced it was swapping its supply deal from Nisa to Morrisons to operate under the ‘Together with Morrisons’ format. The first of its stores will be converting next month.

“Our upcoming new supply deal with Morrisons is eagerly anticipated by the senior team,” added Jempson.

“The first conversion showing the new ranges and value-based offerings will complement our own home-produced ranges, which will be the focus of our marketing and offer this year”.