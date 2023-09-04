Marks & Spencer has added Estée Lauder Fragrance to its beauty range as the latest move in its ‘Brands at M&S’ strategy.

From next month, over 30 of the beauty brand’s fragrances will be available in selected M&S stores and online.

The range will include Estée Lauder’s Beautiful, Bronze Goddess and Pleasures collections for women, and Aramis for men, with prices starting from £25.

M&S has been adding brands to its own-label ranges since 2009, starting with selected food brands in 2009, followed by branded beauty lines in 2012, and fashion lines in 2020.

In beauty, M&S now has over 15 own-label brands, including Formula, Discover, Fresh Elements and Apothecary, and 47 third-party brands, including Estée Lauder. The third-party beauty brands make up 42% of M&S beauty sales, according to the retailer.

The latest addition follows that of skincare brand Clinique – part of the Estée Lauder group – in 2022.

“At M&S, we’re committed to becoming the trusted editor in beauty for our customers,” said Heidi Woodhouse, M&S director of home, furniture and beauty.

“We’re continuing to innovate with our leading own brands and introducing third-party partners who complement and complete our offer.

“Following the success of Clinique last year, part of the Estée Lauder group, we’re delighted to welcome Estée Lauder Fragrance; with our shared synergy in values, the partnership will support us to grow our relevance in the fragrance category where we know brand credibility is important.”

Estée Lauder VP and general manager Luke Evans said: “This is such an exciting partnership for Estée Lauder, to be entering into one of the UK’s most trusted high street stores which is fast becoming the destination for beauty.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer M&S consumers the opportunity to shop Estée Lauder’s most iconic fragrances, both in-store and online. We want to make our fragrances accessible and for our carefully curated edit of fragrances to offer customers the opportunity to discover and re-discover scents to gift or self-gift, all year round.”