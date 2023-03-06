JW Filshill has appointed Laurence Ward as regional development manager for the east and north of Scotland.

Ward joins the business having previously held the position of operations manager at Batleys Edinburgh.

Filshill said Ward would bring vast sales and operational experience from his 12 years at Batleys to the new role.

He will report to chief sales and marketing officer Craig Brown.

“I’m absolutely delighted to welcome Laurence to the Filshill family at such an exciting time for our business,” said Brown.

“His vast sales and operational experience will be an asset to Filshill when we are embarking on the next stage of our own business journey by relocating to our new depot.

“We are ambitious for the future and plan to grown the KeyStore estate by 10% in 2023 on the back of an increase in our operational capacity, along with efficiency and productivity improvements. Laurence will play a key role in helping us achieve those ambitions.”

Ward said: “Filshill is such a major player in the sector so I was very aware of the business, but I know I will be on a steep learning curve as I meet our customers, encourage new ones to join the Filshill family and embark on this new phase of my career.

“I’m hugely excited about the future, both for me and for Filshill, and it’s great to have joined the business at such an exciting and important time for such a long-established business that is prepared to invest in the future of our industry. It really is a fantastic opportunity.”