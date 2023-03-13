Mars Food & Nutrition has appointed Karina Zimerfeld as global vice president of R&D.

Zimerfeld joins the business from Unilever, where she has worked as global VP for R&D of Food Solutions for the past three years.

Over her two-decade career with Unilever, Zimerfeld has held several other senior R&D leadership roles – based in Latin America, Germany and the Netherlands – across multiple food and nutrition categories, both in business to consumer and business to business.

Zimerfeld will lead R&D for Mars Food & Nutrition – including overseeing R&D innovation, quality & food safety, science & technology, and scientific & regulatory affairs – and report to president Shaid Shah.

“I’m thrilled to have Karina join us as we continue our journey as an innovative, purpose-driven food business of tomorrow,” said Shah.

“With 25 years of deep experience in innovation, science and technology, Karina will play an integral role in helping us pursue further growth and innovation, drive value for consumers and make a positive impact on society.”

Zimerfeld said she was “excited to join the Mars Food & Nutrition team” and looked forward to “leading the charge to use science, technology and innovation to capture opportunities for consumers, while in parallel creating a better, more sustainable world of food”.

“And with evolving consumer needs, pressing climate change, and advances in technology, this is an incredibly exciting time to be in food,” Zimerfeld added.