Red Tractor has appointed Ed Knight as its new head of communications and membership engagement, replacing Rebecca Miller.

Knight has joined the farm assurance body from change communications specialist My Word Communications. He was previously head of GB communications at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, and head of media relations at Ofcom.

He was described as bringing “directly relevant experience and leadership skills to help us continue to improve our communications approach and energise our ongoing efforts to engage with Red Tractor members”, by Red Tractor CEO Jim Moseley.

“The organisation is at the heart of a sector facing some really important issues and challenges at the moment,” said Knight.

“I’m excited to get started with the team, and to continue the work of sharing more with members, licensees and consumers about what the Red Tractor logo offers them.”

He succeeds Rebecca Miller, who had held the role since May 2019. She has moved on to the Food & Drink Federation as director of strategic communications and membership.

“We’re delighted that Rebecca Miller has joined us as our new Director for Strategic Communications & Membership at a very exciting time for FDF as we bed in the new strategy we agreed with our members last year, modernise our communications and grow our membership,” said FDF chief executive, Karen Betts.

“She brings a wealth of experience from Red Tractor, Heineken and Tesco.”