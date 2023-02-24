The Compleat Food Group has hired Hayley Kingdom as its first chief people officer.

Kingdom brings over 15 years of experience in HR leadership roles across the fmcg industry to the business.

Most recently, she was group human resources director at Burton’s Biscuit Company, where she spent six years leading people strategy for the group, focusing on organisational change and acquisition, talent and retention and culture and engagement.

Kingdom was previously head of HR for maintenance and energy at Tesco.

The Compleat Food Group was created from the merger of Addo Food Group and Winterbotham Darby in October 2021, with the group acquiring Wrights Food Group in December 2021.

It is home to brands including Pork Farms, Wall’s Pastry, Squeaky Bean, Unearthed and Vadasz.

In the newly created role, she will lead The Compleat Food Group’s people strategy, enhancing its culture across the company’s 10 sites and 3,500 employees.

“The Compleat Food Group has such a fascinating range of brands and great products and a diverse mix of people across lots of locations,” said Kingdom.

“I am excited to join the business at such a key time in the company’s growth and look forward to meeting all of our great people across the group.”

Nick Field, CEO at The Compleat Food Group, said: “Our goal is to become the UK’s number-one chilled prepared food company, which includes being number one for culture as well as business performance.

“We are delighted to welcome Hayley and her wealth of experience to The Compleat Food Group team.

“Hayley’s passion for creating great culture will be integral as we take the next steps on our Compleat journey,” he added.