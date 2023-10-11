Asda has announced it is investing a further £9m in price cuts across nearly 250 branded and own-label products, as part of its continued support for families impacted by the cost of living crisis.

The supermarket said it was lowering prices by an average of 14% on many of the most popular products that customers buy each week, including bread, fresh fruit & vegetables and fresh meat.

It follows a £35m investment to reduce the price of over 600 products announced during July and August.

The latest price reductions come as Asda’s most recent Income Tracker shows that more than 60% of households saw their disposable incomes fall in August compared to a year earlier, despite a slowdown in the headline CPI inflation rate.

“While the recent fall in inflation is welcome news, the average UK household is almost £80 per month worse off compared to two years ago, according to our latest Income Tracker data,” said Asda chief commercial officer Kris Comerford.

“This is the third price drop campaign we have launched in the last four months to support our customers, and our investment is focused on lowering the prices of popular products that make up the core weekly shop. We’re also continuing to work closely with our suppliers and whenever there are further opportunities to pass on commodity price savings to customers we will do so.”