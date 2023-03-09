Easter looks set to be more expensive for fans of Cadbury Mini eggs, as shelf prices of the treats soar in the mults.

The brand’s SKUs are up as much as 25% year on year in the traditional big four, according to research by The Grocer using Assosia data [52 w/e 6 March 2023].

Cadbury Mini Eggs Chocolate Bag 80g, for instance, has surged 25% in Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons – from £1 to £1.25.

Mini Eggs Bar 110g has also increased in Tesco and Morrisons by 25% from £1 to £1.25.

In Tesco and Sainsbury’s, Mini Eggs Carton 38.3g is up 20% from 50p to 60p, the data shows.

Mini Eggs Large Family Chocolate Bag 296g has increased in Morrisons and Asda from £3 to £3.50 – a 16.7% uptick.

It comes as Cadbury owner Mondelez faces “the same challenges that so many other food companies have already reported when it comes to significantly increased input costs”, said a spokeswoman for the supplier. That meant “our products are much more expensive to make”.

She added: “We understand that consumers are faced with rising costs, too – which is why we look to absorb costs wherever we can.”

Retailers were “free to set their own prices in their shops”, she said.

A Sainsbury’s spokeswoman said: “While prices can go up and down for a range of reasons, we’re committed to offering our customers great choice and value when they shop with us.

“As well as offering branded products, customers will also find our own brand options such as the Sainsbury’s Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs 85g for as little as £1.”

At the time of writing, Tesco had not responded and Asda and Morrisons declined to comment.

The news comes after Mondelez’s Toblerone, Caramilk and Bournville brands saw month-on-month price rises of as much as 42% in January.