Central Co-op has digitised its customers’ memberships with the launch of a new app.

Available on Apple and Google Play stores, the app puts the membership’s various features and perks all in “one convenient place”, including their card. Users can find the nearest store as well as access to the membership blog, which allows them to see what member events are happening across the society.

They can also check out offers under Central Co-op’s member pricing programme, which will see over 100 discounted products locked in until 13 June.

Goods include everyday essentials such as milk, bread, household essentials, petfood and cleaning supplies. A four-pint bottle of semi-skimmed milk, for example, is reduced from £1.85 to £1.50 for members, while Fairtrade Gold Roast Dried Coffee is reduced from £3.60 to £3.00.

The convenience retailer said it also hoped the app would encourage shoppers to move away from a physical card to an instantly accessible digital card, in line with its “sustainable society for all” strategy.