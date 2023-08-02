InPost has launched a new over-the-counter parcel pick up service with convenience stores, as a way of providing more out-of-home collection points for customers.

Dubbed InPost Shop, the collection service will be available for online orders made from second-hand marketplace Vinted, which has over eight million registered members in the UK, following a trial earlier this year.

It comes off the back of “soaring demand” for the combined offer with Vinted and InPost’s standard locker service, which kicked off in Q2 2022, growing by almost a third from Q4 2022 to Q1 2023.

InPost said the new service would provide online shoppers with “another layer of convenience” by opening more locations to pick up parcels.

“While we will always be a locker-first company, we’re constantly looking for ways to take convenience to the next level for our customers and their shoppers,” said InPost International CEO Michael Rouse. “This is exactly what our new InPost Shop Service helps us to do, as our Vinted partnership goes from strength to strength.

“We’re proud to be growing our offering to make parcel collection even easier for consumers, while supporting our retail partners such as Vinted, who are also experiencing rapid growth, and working together to unlock genuinely convenient parcel delivery solutions.”

Vinted Go VP Vytautas Atkocaitis said: “The expansion of the geographical focus of our partnership is indicative of the high levels of demand we are seeing for our combined services, and we’re thrilled to evolve our offering to further serve this market, help drive the circular economy and empower even more people to join the second-hand fashion revolution.”

The over-the-counter offer will work alongside InPost’s 5,000-strong locker network in conjunction with supermarkets, councils, petrol stations, rail operators and shopping centres. These lockers can be used to collect online orders from a range of retailers such as Boohoo, Missguided and eBay, as well as Vinted.

From 2021 to 2022, InPost’s user volumes increased by 151%.