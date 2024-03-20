One Stop has joined forces with Snappy Shopper as it broadens its spectrum of home delivery partners.

It is kicking off the partnership with 250 company-owned stores from June, following a trial period last year.

Alongside its existing delivery services with Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat, the latest collaboration aims to “enhance customer experience and boost sales through innovative delivery solutions”, One Stop said.

“Our partnership with One Stop marks our first national retail rollout, and is a great milestone for us as a business,” said Snappy Shopper CEO Mike Callachan.

“One Stop choosing us shows the recognition of Snappy Shopper both in the marketplace and for our white label business. We see One Stop as a retail partner that shares our values – its business model focuses on serving customers and their communities, providing convenience and accessibility.”

One Stop head of online Tim Josephs added: “Providing an easy shopping experience for our customers is extremely important to us, so we’re thrilled to be partnering with Snappy Shopper.

“Customers will be able to have great quality products, at great prices, on their doorstep within minutes. We look forward to offering the Snappy Shopper service to both our existing loyal customers and new customers across the country.”