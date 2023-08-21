“Genuine grounds for hope” remain over the future of Wilko, the boss of GMB Union has said after meeting administrators for the collapsed home and garden chain.

GMB national secretary Andy Prendergast said he could confirm there was hope for “at least some parts of the business” after talking with PwC, which has been going over bids from potential suitors since last week.

Wilko entered into administration on 10 August and a deadline of last Wednesday was set for bids for all of parts of the business. PwC is expected to make an announcement on the outcome of the process this week, as Wilko’s 12,500 employees wait to learn if they face redundancy.

“GMB has met with administrators and the company as part of the formal consultation process,” Prendergast said on Friday.

“We can confirm there have been expressions of interest from organisations who are considering taking over at least some parts of the business.

“These are still at an early stage, but means there are genuine grounds for hope.”

He said staff would be paid and kept on during the process, with Wilko’s 400 stores still trading and deliveries of new stock continuing.

Wilko has also launched a sale offering up to 30% off marked prices in stores, while home delivery and click & collect orders have been halted.

Wilko’s collapse came after failed attempts to find a buyer for the 93-year-old discounter. The retailer was in the midst of a turnaround plan aimed at cutting costs and growing online sales.

It had also hoped to launch to company voluntary arrangement, a restructuring process involving reduced rents for stores.