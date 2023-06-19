The Compleat Food Group has appointed Brian Byrne as chief procurement officer.

Byrne stepped into the newly created position today (19 June), bringing with him “a wealth of procurement experience”, according to The Compleat Food Group.

Over two decades, Byrne has held various senior buying roles for the likes of Tesco, Hilton Foods and Iceland.

His most recent role was chief procurement officer for Fox’s Burton’s Companies.

In his new position, Byrne will be responsible for driving The Compleat Food Group’s procurement and ESG strategy.

“With fresh food being my passion and a consistent part of my career to date, I’m delighted to be joining one of the UK’s leading food companies,” said Byrne.

“As well as being market leaders, Compleat is backed by a talented team that I’m excited to work with, and I look forward to seeing the company continue to go from strength to strength.”

The Compleat Food Group CEO Nick Field said he was “thrilled that Brian will be joining the Compleat team”.

“I am confident that with Brian’s experience of industry-leading procurement, change management and ESG credentials, he will add a great deal to our team,” Field added.

Formed in October 2021, The Compleat Food Group was created from the merger of Addo Food Group and Winterbotham Darby, with the group acquiring Wrights Food Group in December 2021.