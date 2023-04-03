The National Lottery operator Camelot has promoted Alex Green to retail director.

Looking after all aspects of Camelot’s retail operations, he will be replacing, and now reporting to, Jenny Blogg, who has progressed to commercial director.

Green first joined Camelot in 2004 as a retail field sales executive, before becoming part of the marketing team with a scratchcard product management role in 2006.

He then gradually worked his way up to eventually lead all of The National Lottery’s scratchcard and online instant win game launches.

Green then moved into Camelot’s international business in 2015 as a marketing consultant, before returning to the UK business in 2017 as head of instant games.

In this role, he led the team to deliver record scratchcard and instant win game sales, before being appointed as head of games in 2019, when the role was expanded to include draw-based games such as Lotto and EuroMillions.

“I’m delighted to be returning to retail, where I started my Camelot career,” said Green. “Our retail offering has since moved on quite a lot, but one thing that’s been consistent throughout is our fantastic retail partners.

”They’re the public face of The National Lottery and the importance of their role in helping to raise over £30m a week for good causes cannot be overstated enough.”

Blogg added: “Alex knows the portfolio of National Lottery games inside and out, so was a natural choice for this role. In-store sales make up around 55% of all National Lottery sales, and I know Alex will do an excellent job of leading our retail team and ensuring our dedicated retail partners continue to make the most of having The National Lottery in their stores.”