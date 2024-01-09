Andrew Carter, the chief executive of English winemaker Chapel Down, has been appointed a non-executive director at sparkling kombucha brand The Real Drinks Co.

Carter has joined the board of the Buckinghamshire drinks maker alongside angel investor Matthew Cooper.

Carter, the CEO of Chapel Down since September 2021, has previously held senior leadership positions at drinks companies working on brands including Penfolds, Bombay Sapphire, Chase Vodka, GB Gin, Bacardí, Grey Goose and San Miguel.

He was “a passionate, results-driven commercial leader with a strong track record of delivering transformational business performance”, The Real Drinks Co said.

Posting on LinkedIn, Carter said he was “delighted to be joining The Real Drinks Co. as a non-executive director on their exciting journey to deliver category-defining, non alcoholic naturally fermented drinks”.

Cooper, meanwhile, was “an active angel investor” and the co-founder and former chairman of Tandem Bank. Currently serving on the board of companies including Restless Ltd, Clerkenwell Health, Amatera, and Here we Flo, he would bring “extensive experience in fintech, direct-to-consumer ventures, and the third sector”, The Real Drinks Co said.

“Andrew is an exceptionally experienced drinks marketer and business leader, in both spirits and sparkling wines,” said The Real Drinks Co founder David Begg. “Matt, as one of the most prolific investors and supporters of entrepreneurs in London will bring a wealth of experience gained across a broad range of sectors.

“We are privileged that business leaders of this calibre have the confidence in our product, our team and our future potential to join our board and help deliver on our vision.”

Founded in 2017, The Real Drinks Co produces sparkling non-alcoholic teas that are fermented at its fermentery in Waddesdon, Buckinghamshire.

Its drinks are stocked in Waitrose and on Ocado.