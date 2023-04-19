Mars has shaken up its Food and Wrigley leadership teams with two new appointments.

Matt Boulter has been appointed sales director of Mars Wrigley UK, as current sales director Nick Reade joins Mars Food UK as general manager, effective 1 May 2023.

Reade joined Mars Wrigley UK in 2015 as channel director before being appointed sales director in 2019.

Under his leadership, the business transformed its supplier relationship management and customer engagement capability, said Mars Wrigley.

In his new role as Mars Food UK general manager, Reade will report directly to Dave Dusangh, GM of Mars Food Europe.

According to Dusangh, Reade was “a purposeful leader with a great track record of driving quality category growth through mutual partnerships”.

“I look forward to seeing him bring his cross-functional experience to Mars Food UK as we continue on our journey to drive category value through our consumer favourite brands whilst making a positive impact on the world.”

Stepping into the role of Mars Wrigley UK sales director, Boulter has spent 17 years working for Mars, both in the UK and internationally.

He is currently UK strategy & operations planning director for Mars Wrigley, but has held various roles within manufacturing, commercial, marketing, category and sales during his tenure.

Boulter will report to Mars Wrigley UK general manager Adam Grant in his new role.

“With the length and breadth of experience Matt has in our business, he is the right person to take the helm of our sales function,” said Grant.

“Matt has played a key role in defining our strategic choices across the business for almost two-decades and he brings a brilliant international perspective and passion for building teams united behind a clear purpose.”