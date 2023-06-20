DCS Group has broken through the £300m annual sales mark for the first time.

Chief revenue officer Simon Whitehead told The Grocer it reached the milestone through a combination of new customers and suppliers, and incremental growth through existing partners.

It puts the distributor of household, health and beauty products up 33% in value sales compared to two years ago, while unit sales have increased by 17% over the same period.

“We are delighted to have reached this significant milestone,” said DCS Group chairman Denys Shortt. “It took us 14 years to crack the £100m barrier, then nine years to crack £200m. It has taken just seven years to crack £300m.

“We have a winning formula – a strategy that focuses on growth and our best team ever. Our sights are now set firmly on £1bn annual sales as we enter our fourth decade of trading.”

The business said its sales team was focused on finding the right solutions for customers, including a new insight website called CoreRange.com it launched earlier this year.

It is free to use and specifically designed to help convenience retailers independently select bestselling and profitable product ranges in the laundry, household, healthcare, personal care and baby care categories.

Whitehead added: “Helping our partners grow their own sales is key to our success and to our strategy.”