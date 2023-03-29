Wholesale distributor Pricecheck has reduced its carbon emissions by more than 30% this year.

The business said that the decrease was a direct result of a series of initiatives taken to improve its sustainability stance and provide a more environmentally conscious service.

This year, the company has switched from traditional to electric forklift trucks, started using recycled shrink wrap, and taken advantage of renewable energy sources.

In addition, Pricecheck said that it had explored backhauling solutions with hauliers to shorten its travel routes and cut emissions.

“As a fast-growing wholesaler, we are in a position where we can make a difference,” said Pricecheck joint MD Mark Lythe.

“As well as finding ways to reduce our own waste, we continue to be an alternative route to market for residual stock that could otherwise be heading for landfill.

“We believe that by considering more thoughtful logistics throughout our supply chain, we can help to create a greener future for wholesale.

“If there’s anything other businesses can learn from our experience, it’s that the small things really do add up. We’ve not done anything transformational in the past 12 months, but the simple actions we have taken have led to real, tangible change.”