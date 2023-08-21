The boss of one of Britain’s biggest unions said there were “genuine grounds for hope” over the future of Wilko, the stricken retailer, after interest from potential suitors (The Times £). There are “genuine grounds for hope” for the future of high street retailer Wilko, according to the GMB union, after the company entered administration, endangering 12,500 jobs (Sky News).

Wilko has slashed prices at hundreds of stores as unions insisted there are still ‘genuine grounds for hope’ for a rescue deal. (Daily Mail)

Row erupts over ‘desperate’ sale of Wilko’s warehouse. Questions have been raised about a controversial ‘fire sale’ property deal that appears to show Wilko missed out on up to £40million as the stricken retail chain desperately tried to stay afloat. (Daily Mail)

British retail sales fell more than expected in July as an unusually wet month discouraged shoppers from the high street, according to official statistics (Financial Times £). Retail sales fell sharply last month, weighed down by unusually wet weather and by high inflation and rising interest rates that have knocked consumer finances (The Times £). Wet weather has been blamed for a worse-than-expected fall in retail sales last month, with households in Great Britain shunning the high street to escape the sixth-wettest July on record (The Guardian). Retail sales fell more than expected last month as shoppers cut back on clothing and food purchases due to wet weather and high inflation, official figures have showed (Daily Mail). Retail sales fell for only the second time this year in July as wet weather led to a surprise 1.2% drop, official figures show (Sky News).

Jeremy Hunt has been urged to freeze business rates again, amid warnings that a multi-billion hike in bills could dent investment and leave many small firms “on the brink”. (The Times £)

The Government’s flagship bottle recycling scheme will cost companies ten times the amount that officials previously claimed, industry analysis suggests. (Telegraph £)

A reform of the government’s apprenticeship levy would help to promote social mobility and would support the economy, the boss of Superdrug has claimed. (The Times £)

Waitrose and John Lewis are offering free coffees and other hot drinks to on-duty police officers amid a rise in shoplifting (The Guardian). Waitrose and John Lewis are offering free hot drinks to on-duty police officers in a bid to deter shoplifters (BBC).

Coca-Cola HBC is continuing to operate in Russia despite Vladimir Putin’s brutal war in Ukraine. (Daily Mail)

Craft beer boom ends as more than 100 UK firms go bust. New trade barriers were compounded by Covid and tax changes. Other issues affecting the industry have been the shortage of carbon dioxide following the early stages of the energy crisis, and Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine which raised the cost of barley and hops. (The Guardian)

Huel, the protein shake company backed by Idris Elba, the actor, and Jonathan Ross, the television chat show host, is preparing for the “next phase” of its growth after it raised £20 million in a funding round last year. (The Times £)

The mastermind behind the growth of Marks & Spencer’s online shopping app and Sparks loyalty programme is set to leave only months after being given an expanded role, creating a hole in the top ranks just as the high street stalwart’s long-awaited recovery gains momentum. (The Times £)

After decades in a wilderness of dowdy frocks and depressing rows of frumpy trousers, Marks & Spencer is finally recovering its fashion credentials. (Daily Mail)

‘We’re in the lap of the gods’: UK farmers contend with extreme weather. This year has so far been a period of extremes: February was the driest second month of the year since 1993, while June was the hottest since records began in 1853. Unseasonably heavy rain followed throughout July and the first week of August. (Financial Times £)

Why Jamie Oliver’s big payday is difficult for some to digest. As the TV chef enjoys a £7m dividend, former suppliers remain bitter. (The Times £)