Somerset-based organic cheddar producer Godminster has unveiled a branding revamp across its range.

The new branding, which includes a new logo, packaging and product names, is inspired by the landscapes and legends of Wessex.

With its new motto ‘Savour the spirit of Somerset’, each flavour of Godminster cheese has been reimagined around ancient Wessex myths, identities and stories – including some from Bruton itself.

The product range features the brand’s original organic vintage cheddar, renamed ‘Bruton Beauty’, in burgundy wax; the oak-smoked ‘Cheyney’s Fortune’; red chilli ‘Devil’s Dance’; and black truffle ‘Howling Hound’, all in black wax.

“Emphasising our intimate relationship with the countryside around us, our refreshed brand identity communicates the spirit of Somerset in a whole new way, while staying true to our core values and the heritage of the business, so it feels like the perfect vehicle to take Godminster forward for years to come,” said Jessica Kimber-Holloway, commercial and operations director at Godminster.

The cheeses also have new colour schemes for each variety, designed to reposition the range to appeal to modern and curious cheese lovers.

Alongside the new top label to its waxed truckles, Godminster has introduced a new ‘belly band’ to communicate the brand to the consumer, even when stacked on higher shelves.

The rebrand was carried out in partnership with consultancy Big Fish, the agency that rebranded other West Country brands including Dorset Cereals, Clipper Teas, Cornishware and Tracklements.

“This launch heralds the beginning of a very exciting new chapter for Godminster and we’re looking forward to bringing retailers and consumers along with us on our journey,” said Kimber-Holloway.