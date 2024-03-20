Holland & Barrett is the latest high street retailer to increase pay, with its 5,000 staff set for a nearly 9% wage increase.

From 1 April, hourly pay for store staff nationwide will increase from £11 to £12 an hour, with London-based colleagues seeing pay rise to £13 an hour, from £11.95.

It’s the second consecutive year Holland & Barrett has handed out a near 9% pay rise, after its previous pay rise in March 2023. It means that overall the retailer has bumped pay by around 25% in the years following a debt buyout deal by owner LetterOne, in November 2022, which left the business “debt-free” and able to push on with a store expansion and modernisation programme.

H&B also offers a range of benefits including 25% staff discount, free online delivery and a £50 product allowance. All store staff also receive health and wellness qualifications as part of their employment with the retailer.

“We’re known for our amazing, knowledgeable colleagues, who help our customers with their wellness needs,” said Holland & Barrett UK CEO Anthony Houghton. “We are delighted to once again be offering a substantial pay increase, alongside our strong benefits plan.

“We have exciting plans for the business in the year ahead, and look forward to continuing to provide health and wellness services to customers nationwide for another 150 years,” Houghton added.

Like other employers across the sector, H&B regularly increases pay each April, ahead of standard increases in the rate of the national minimum wage. The latest increase is nearly 5% more than the New National Living wage of £11.44 set to come into effect from April.

The pay rise would put H&B in a “strong position” against other high street retailers, and help it attract new staff following growth over the last year, H&B said.