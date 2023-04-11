Nisa has revised its Fresh Rewards scheme so more of its retailer rebates can be claimed as cash.

Previously a percentage of the retailer rebate was held in a store development fund. However, the buying group said it had now listened to feedback from retailers and this percentage would now be released as cash.

Nisa said that qualifying retailers could now earn £2,300 cash back on average per rebate period.

Nisa MD Peter Batt said the change would allow retailers to “re-invest in their businesses faster and more efficiently in areas of their choosing”.

“Independent retailers are finding the current cost of living crisis as difficult as anyone across any industry,” he said.

“For many, simply surviving in these turbulent times is proving challenging enough. Since becoming MD of Nisa I’ve visited many of our retailers and heard directly from them on the issues which matter most.”

Nisa said a full review of the rewards scheme was currently taking place, following former CEO Michael Fletcher’s promise last year to restructure the rebate system as a fundamental priority, in a bid to incentivise loyalty and make it simpler for partners to understand.

The Fresh Rewards rebate model was originally launched in 2021 and remains divided into three different criteria: Nisa Flex, Nisa Grow or Nisa Thrive. These were dependent on a retailer’s weekly order value and the level of Co-op own-brand products the retailer stocks.

Nisa Thrive, for example, held the maximum rebate of 5.5%. Qualifying retailers had to trade under a Nisa or co-branded fascia that spent £12,000 a week or more and had an agreed level of Co-op own brand products.