Majestic has confirmed its chief operating officer Rob Cooke is to depart the business.

Cooke was stepping down to “to pursue other roles and opportunities”, Majestic said. His replacement is yet to be announced by the retailer.

Cooke joined Majestic from Tesco in 2019, initially as buying and merchandising director, before moving into the COO role in January 2020.

In a four-year stint with Tesco, he worked across various roles including director of beer, wine and spirits, and commercial operations director.

Majestic CEO John Colley said: “Rob has been a key individual here at Majestic over the past five years and has been instrumental in developing and re-establishing not just the market-beating product range that we now have in our stores, but also supporting, amongst other initiatives, the growth of our commercial on-trade and national accounts business.”

He added: “I would like to thank Rob for all his loyalty, passion and hard work whilst he has been at Majestic and for the role he has played in growing the business over his five-year tenure, firstly as buying and merchandising director and most recently as our chief operating officer, responsible for some of the key areas of the business, including trading, customer and commercial. We wish him well for the future.”

Cooke’s departure comes after Majestic last month completed the purchase of the Vagabond Wines brand and brought nine of its 12 bars out of administration.