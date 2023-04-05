McCain has appointed Jillian Moffatt as regional president for GB&I.

Moffatt, who is currently chief technology officer at McCain, will take up the role in April, relocating from Canada to the UK.

She will take the reins from Howard Snape, who was appointed McCain’s regional president for North America in October 2022 following 30 years at the business.

Moffatt would bring “an impressive track record of success over her 14 years at McCain” to the role, said the business. She joined the Canadian business in 2008 as CFO and subsequently progressed her career through a number of roles within McCain.

Moffatt was appointed as CTO in September 2020, leading the IT, data and digital teams. She will apply her experience and deep understanding of McCain across finance, operations, and technology to the role as GB&I regional president, “to ensure that the business achieves its mission of being a partner of choice for consumers, customers and growers”.

“It is a privilege to be joining McCain GB&I after my 14 years with the business,” said Moffatt.

“Howard did an incredible job growing the business during his tenure, proof of which is in the strong position McCain is in now despite the immense external headwinds facing all companies.

“I’m looking forward to working with the strong foundations McCain has today to continue driving its mission to make the nation’s favourite food, support families and reduce its impact on the environment,” she said.

Snape added: “It has been an absolute privilege to lead McCain GB & Ireland and I couldn’t be prouder of the growth the business has achieved in that time.”

“I look forward to seeing Jillian and the team continue to grow the business, support our farmers and families, and keep up our close relationships with customers and partners.”

It comes after McCain recently appointed Alain Duranleau as regional president for continental Europe, as well as the Lutosa and Van Geloven businesses.