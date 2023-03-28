Tesco is launching a new fresh sushi bar concept in partnership with world foods operator KellyDeli.

It has gone into partnership with the Asian food brand, owner of fresh sushi brand Sushi Daily, to launch the new concept ‘Kelly’s Market’.

The first store will open in Wokingham tomorrow with a further nine pilot stores set to follow over the course of 2023.

With a ‘World Food Made Local’ strapline, the partnership will feature five food concepts: CKN + BAO, Dos Mexicanas, BamTuk, My Little Dim Sum and Little Moons mochi. More than 60 menu options will include 21 vegan dishes, from Korean to Mexican to Asian street food.

All food will be prepared on-site, including dim sum starting at £2.95, loaded nachos (£5.95), chicken and waffles (£7.26) and hirata bao buns (£4.55).

The offer will also be available for online delivery and click & collect.

Tesco’s move comes as it looks to repurpose space in stores vacated by its fresh food counters, with the retailer announcing in February they were all closing because of changes in consumer shopping patterns.

The supermarket launched a partnership with Yo Sushi in 2019, after an initial trial that has seen it go on to feature the brand in its food to go meal deals.

KellyDeli UK MD Ian Roberts said his company would bring “wildly vibrant cuisines, exotic adventures and satisfying soul food” to the Tesco offer.

“We’re proud to partner with the UK’s biggest retailer to launch Kelly’s Market, pushing the boundaries of hot serve food in-store and bringing a choice of world cuisine to consumers through multiple channels”.

“Consumers will be able to purchase hot or cold food-to-go in-store at select UK Tesco supermarkets, as well as via click & collect and delivery aggregators.”