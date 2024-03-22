Costcutter Triple ‘a’ Foodhall in Nuneaton has been unveiled as Convenience Retailer of the Year 2024.

The awards, which took place at the Victorian Warehouse in Manchester on 21 March 2024, celebrated the entire convenience industry and the people who work in it.

Winners in 19 categories were revealed including Convenience Retailer of the Year which went to Costcutter Triple ‘a’ Foodhall in Nuneaton; Best New Store/Refit of the Year which was won by Tout’s Cleeve in North Somerset; and Sales Colleague of the Year, which was awarded to Kruti Thaker of Family Shopper Broadoak, Greater Manchester.

As well as store award categories, the research award categories saw Premier named the Shoppers’ Favourite Symbol Group and Londis winning the Retailers’ Favourite Symbol Group award.

Aidan Fortune, editor of Convenience Store, praised the finalists and winners. “These retailers and their staff play a vital role in their communities, and it’s vital we recognise and celebrate the hard work they do.

“Between rising levels of crime, increased costs and constantly changing legislation that impacts their businesses, retailers have had a tough 12 months, and they deserve to be celebrated.

“It was an extremely tough job for our judging panel to decide upon finalists and winners in each of the categories, and it’s a testament to the high standards of the sector that this year’s judging process was so difficult. All of the finalists were amazing, and the winners truly earned these accolades. Congratulations to all of our winners.”

Delivered by Convenience Store, Lumina Intelligence and The Grocer, the Convenience Awards 2024 were kindly sponsored by Bestway Retail, Booker, Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners, Diageo, Hovis, JTI, Mondelez International, Nescafe, One Stop, Rockstar Energy Drink, Spar, Suntory Beverage & Food GB & I.