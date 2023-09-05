Canarchy Craft Brewery Collective looks to be gearing up to launch its products in the UK.

The Monster Beverage Corp-owned collective, which comprises seven US-based craft breweries and related brands, has registered a slew of trademarks relating to beverages.

The company made applications with the Intellectual Property Office under classes 32, 33 and 43 covering beer, alcoholic beverages except beers, non-alcoholic beverages and brewpub services.

Brands that Canarchy has sought trademarks for include Oscar Blues Brewery, Wild Basin (Oscar Blues’ hard seltzer spin-off), Cigar City Brewing and Wasatch Brewery.

Beers from Oscar Blues and Cigar City Brewing have previously been available sporadically in the UK.

Canarchy, which was founded in 2015 when Fireman Capital Partners, a Massachusetts-based private equity firm, rolled together several US breweries to maximise their collective reach.

It is the seventh-largest craft brewery in the US by volume, with seven production sites presence in a total of 21 countries and US territories.

The Grocer approached Canarchy Craft Brewery Collective and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (which handles production, sales and distribution for Monster in the UK) for comment.

CCEP GB declined to comment on the trademark activity, while Canarchy did not respond.

Monster, which acquired Canarchy in a $330m deal in January 2022, has itself been extending into alcohol in its US heartland.

Earlier this year, the company rolled out The Beast Unleashed, a 6% abv flavoured malt beverage.

The product is yet to be launched in the UK, though the company has registered to trademark the name.